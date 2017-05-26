‘Must Be Two Truths’: Stephen Belafonte Appears to Respond to Estranged Wife Mel B’s Abuse Allegations

Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s estranged husband Stephen Belafonte took to Instagram early Friday, appearing to respond to bombshell allegations his ex has raised following their divorce in March after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Belafonte reposted text that said, “I’d rather be an honest a——, Than a well liked LIAR,” to which he captioned, “#facts💯💯 #thequietbeforethestorm #truth #wow #mustbetwotruths.”

His other post declared, “The most dangerous liars are those who think they are telling the truth,” to which he captioned, “#facts💯💯 #thequietbeforethestorm.”

Belafonte, 41, recently filed additional documents, TMZ reports, claiming that he is currently broke and couch surfing after being kicked out of the home he shared with his former wife and children.

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Brown’s restraining order against the nanny she previously claimed had an affair with her estranged husband — who she secretly married in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating — would remain in place, court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirmed.

#facts💯💯 #thequietbeforethestorm A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on May 25, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Brown, 41, initially requested the temporary restraining order against Lorraine Gilles on April 11. The order will reportedly remain in effect for five years.

A Los Angeles judge had ruled late last month that the America’s Got Talent judge’s restraining order against Belafonte — who appeared in court for the ruling — would also remain in place until the end of their divorce hearing, following Brown’s allegations that he beat, threatened and exploited her during their marriage. Belafonte was granted supervised visitation with the couple’s only biological daughter, Madison.

RELATED VIDEO: Mel B’s Former Nanny Sues Her for Libel, Claims They Carried on a Seven-Year Sexual Relationship

Belafonte’s lawyer has yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment after his Instagram stance.