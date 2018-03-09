Mel B's Ex Denies Showing Daughters ISIS Beheading Videos, Claims Singer Has Drug Problem: Report

Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has responded to her request to deny his visitation rights with his stepdaughter.

In new court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by TMZ, Belafonte to continue to have visitation rights with Brown’s 10-year-old daughter Angel, whose biological father is Eddie Murphy. The Spice Girl member, 42, is also mom to daughters Phoenix, 19, (whose father is Jimmy Gulzar) and 6-year-old Madison, who is Belafonte’s child.

Belafonte listed multiple of drug and alcohol-related incidents against his ex-wife, according to the court documents. He reportedly listed a 2014 incident in London to refute Brown’s alleged claims of physical abuse. In the court documents, Belafonte stated that his ex-wife was hospitalized due to “overdosing on drugs” during which she allegedly sustained bruises from the EKG machine and IV during her stay.

He also alleged, according to the documents, that Brown is addicted to drugs and alcohol to the point she is intoxicated in the middle of the day.

In addition, Belafonte denied showing Angel, Phoenix and Madison ISIS beheading videos while Brown claims left the girls disturbed. According to the court documents, Belafonte said he has never “searched for such videos.”

Stephen Belafonte and Mel B in July 2016 Todd Williamson/Getty

A rep for Brown and an attorney for Belafonte did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Belafonte’s legal response comes a week after Brown filed documents to block him from spending time with Angel.

Citing the “ISIS beheading video” viewing as an example of his alleged parenting, Brown’s eldest child Phoenix also gave a declaration.

“He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS, as we were in the kitchen and he was cooking,” Phoenix said in the March 1 filing about the incident which occurred during her 16th birthday trip with friends.

Later in her statements, Phoenix shared: “He would be very aggressive with Angel and Maddie if they broke the ‘rules,’ like talking when he was on the phone. He would just yell really up close to them.”

In December 2017, Brown and Belafonte, who wed in Las Vegas in June 2007, finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage. The legal separation came nine months after she filed for divorce in March.

In October 2017, Brown and Belafonte, who share custody of Madison, reached an agreement on the domestic violence portion of their divorce with Brown agreeing to drop the temporary restraining order she filed in April against Belafonte.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2017 that Brown was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support and pay for $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.