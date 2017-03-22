Mel B Steps Out Wearing Wedding Ring One Day After Filing for Divorce from Stephen Belafonte

Just one day after filing for divorce, Mel B stepped out to run errands still sporting her engagement ring and wedding band.

Dressed down in active wear, the singer appeared to be in positive spirits Tuesday morning when she was photographed out with a friend in Beverly Hills. PEOPLE confirmed on Monday she filed for divorce from her husband, Stephen Belafonte, after nearly ten years of marriage.

In divorce papers filed on March 20, the former Spice Girl, 41, listed their date of separation as December 28 and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte, 5.

She also requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Belfonte, 41.

The couple secretly wed in June 2007 in Las Vegas after nearly five months of dating and renewed their vows over a year later in November 2008.

In 2014, their marriage came under fire when the America’s Got Talent judge was hospitalized with severe stomach pains on Dec. 11 and appeared three days later on the finale of The X Factor U.K. with what appeared to be bruises.

“I don’t usually respond to Twitter msgs but I will respond to comments of hitting my wife which I think are quite disgusting un true,” Belafonte wrote on Twitter later that day.

Brown also defended Belafonte on her Instagram account, saying he “would never lay a hand on me.” Last January, she also defended their marriage on The View, telling Rosie O’Donnell, “I like him a lot.”