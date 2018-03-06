Melanie “Mel B” Brown is once again in a legal battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, with the singer campaigning to stop him from spending time with one of his step-daughters.

In new documents filed in Los Angeles on March 1, the Spice Girls band member, 42, accused Belafonte of showing “videos of ISIS beheading individuals” to her three daughters Phoenix, 19, Angel, 10, and 6-year-old Madison, who is Belafonte’s child. (Phoenix’s father is Jimmy Gulzar and Angel’s father is Eddie Murphy.)

“When I was not present, Stephen thought it was funny or educational (I still do not know) to play videos of ISIS beheading individuals,” Brown stated in court documents, obtained by The Blast.

“This was entirely inappropriate for such young girls, who do not understand what is happening in the videos. Angel has repeatedly told me about these videos and that she was scared and frightened that Stephen would expose her to such gruesome images,” said the mother of three, who added that she has enrolled Angel in therapy.

Brown now wants to block Belafonte from having any visitation with Angel.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte in May 2015 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The singer alleged that Belafonte has attempted to reach out to the 10-year-old recently by giving his daughter Madison a teddy bear to give to Angel. Inside the teddy bear was allegedly a piece of paper with his phone number so that Angel could contact him.

Along with the America’s Got Talent star’s statements, her eldest child Phoenix also confirmed the ISIS video viewing in a declaration against Belafonte.

“He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS, as we were in the kitchen and he was cooking,” Phoenix said of the incident which occurred during her 16th birthday trip with friends.

“I never bonded with Stephen because he would call me names such as: ‘retarded’ and ‘stupid.’ He would do things which upset me,” she continued, listing instances such as eating the packed lunch made by her mother as well as the “cruel” behaviors towards her late English Labrador dog Lord.

Later in her statements, Phoenix shared: “He would be very aggressive with Angel and Maddie if they broke the ‘rules,’ like talking when he was on the phone. He would just yell really up close to them.”

Brown also claimed her ex-husband “confused Angel for Madison” as he had previously wrongly identified the likes and dislikes of each child.

An attorney for Belafonte did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In December 2017, Brown and Belafonte, who wed in Las Vegas in June 2007, finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage. The legal separation came nine months after she filed for divorce in March.

In October 2017, Brown and Belafonte, who share custody of Madison, reached an agreement on the domestic violence portion of their divorce with Brown agreeing to drop the temporary restraining order she filed in April against Belafonte.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2017 that Brown was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support and pay for $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.