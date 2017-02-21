Scary Spice Meets Roxie Hart! Mel B Breaks Character on Broadway to Perform ‘Wannabe’

“Spice Up Your Life,” Roxie Hart!

On Sunday, Mel B‘s two music worlds collided during one of her last shows in Broadway’s Chicago when she surprised the audience with a lyric from Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.”

“Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart [sic] breaking character busting out some spice power,” the star, 41, captioned a video posted on Monday.

In December, it was announced that the America’s Got Talent judge joined the production for an eight-week run from December 28 to February 19 at the Ambassador Theatre.

And on Monday, Mel B marked the end of her Broadway role with a commemorative tweet.

Boom @ChicagoMusical all done and I didn't cancel 1 show pic.twitter.com/IjWDYvEzD0 — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) February 20, 2017

And her husband Stephen Belafonte congratulated his wife with a special shout-out on social media.

Can graduations to my super sexy multi talented wife @officialmelb For playing the lead in Chicago on broadway!! All good things come to an end and now I get my baby back!!! #babybackribs #sexywife #hardworkpaysoffs #blessedhubby #cometopapa #getyaasshome A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

“Can graduations (sic) to my super sexy multi talented wife @officialmelb For playing the lead in Chicago on broadway!! All good things come to an end and now I get my baby back!!!” he wrote.