Meghan Trainor Reveals What Inspired Her Song ‘I’m a Lady’ and Gushes Over Daryl Sabara: ‘He’s More Than a Dream’

Rome may not have been built in a day, but Meghan Trainor’s catchy new tune for Smurfs: The Lost Village was!

“I’m quick, especially when I’m excited,” the 23-year-old singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE of how she created the track, “I’m a Lady,” for the film. “I got an email that was like ‘We want a classic, empowering Meghan Trainor woman anthem!’ And I was like, ‘Got it.’ I’m really good at those, I can do that in my sleep.”

Trainer says that she didn’t have much background to go off of when creating the song, except that the big storyline in the film involved how more “lady Smurfs” would be introduced.

“I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it? Anything else you want me to do?’ They said, ‘Just loving yourself, loving that you’re a woman,'” she says. “I was like, ‘Got it.'”

She adds of her inspiration: “I knew it was a kids movie too, [and] a lot of children were going to watch it so I was like, ‘What do I want my little cousin to sing?’ You know? I thought it would be cute to be like, ‘I’m a lady.'”

Adorably in love, Trainor couldn’t help but dish on the other inspiration in her life — her Spy Kids boyfriend Daryl Sabara.

“It’s great,” she says when asked about her relationship. “I’m super in love, I hope to stay super in love. He’s a dream — he’s more than a dream.”

She continues: “You know when you wish [on] every eyelash you have? Like, ‘I wish for the perfect guy!’ That was him, like he caught all my eyelashes, as cheesy and weird as that is. But yeah, he’s even better than I thought.”

Trainor confirmed her relationship with the former child actor in an October Instagram post, and she revealed in Cosmopolitan’s May issue how Sabara, 24, has influenced her music.

“I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face,” she said. “One is called ‘Marry Me.'”

Smurfs: The Lost Village is in theaters now.