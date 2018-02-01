Meghan Trainor Reveals She Threw Up On Fiancé Daryl Sabara After He Proposed

Meghan Trainor‘s engagement story is enviable, but it’s what happened after that might have some people cringing.

The “Dear Future Husband” singer, 24, revealed that she threw up on fiancé Daryl Sabara a day after proposed to her in December while on The Talk on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of gross,” she warned. “We’re eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we’re eating the hotel food and the day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride.”

Trainor continued, “So, he’s driving and I’m just in his face like ‘urghl’ [throwing up], and I told him, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he’s like, ‘I’d kiss you right now.'”

Sabara proved truly brave as Trainor revealed he leaned over for a kiss. When the hosts expressed how impressed they were, Trainor added, “We pulled over, we had like a moment. He went for the nasty!”

Trainor and Sabara became engaged in December when the Spy Kids actor got down on one knee during the couple’s trip to Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs, California, on her birthday which they both captured in videos shared on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Trainor is engaged to boyfriend Daryl Sabara

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” she wrote in the caption. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

Last week, Trainor jokingly said she “blacked out” during Sabara’s proposal on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Though the proposal caught her off guard, Trainor revealed that she and Sabara, who were set up by actress Chloë Grace Moretz, had already picked out the perfect sparkler.

“We picked out the ring months before, I was just waiting for him to propose,” admitted The Four: Battle for Stardom star, who proudly showed off her round diamond set on a diamond band. “I told him if you’re going to propose, to have my family there.”