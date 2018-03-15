Meghan Trainor Quit Drinking, Works Out More to Save Voice After Second Vocal Cord Surgery

Meghan Trainor has made some lifestyle changes following her second vocal cord hemorrhage surgery.

“It really shocks you and puts you in place. I stopped drinking — I know it hurts your cords. I don’t ever smoke anything, I drink a lot of water and I started eating healthier and working out more,” the Grammy winner, 24, says in the new issue of PEOPLE. “Now mentally and physically, it’s proven to work, so I’m gonna keep doing that.”

Trainor rose to fame in 2014 with her breakout single “All About That Bass,” but in 2015 she underwent surgery for a severely hemorrhaged vocal cord and canceled her tour; then in 2017, she underwent another vocal cord procedure.

Meghan Trainor Neilson Barnard/Getty

Trainor’s music career flashed in front of her.

“It was scary. It’s another time of like, ‘I’m going to take away all your hopes and dreams for a second, put it on pause and see if they come back,'” she says. “My first thought was: I hope this works. We just kept saying ‘We’re never doing this again, we’re never doing this again.’ So we’re very careful.”

Adds Trainor: “My team is extra careful now with my schedule now to make sure I have the day off after a long day of interviews and promo because I told them, ‘It seems like after every album cycle, I just have surgery.’ And I can’t live like that because I’m putting out albums the rest of my life. I can’t be doing surgery every year!”

Healthier than ever, Trainor — who is engaged to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 25 — is “good right now.” She just released her new single “No Excuses” and will drop her third full-length album later this year.

“It’s been a year since I’ve had my surgery and I feel better than ever,” she adds. “My voice sounds better than ever. And you can hear that on the album. You can even hear it in the first single. It’s just clean and crisp but still sounds like me.”