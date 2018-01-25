Meghan Trainor is so in love!

Not only was the singer shocked by now-fiancé Daryl Sabara’s plans on her 24th birthday, but she was also surprised with a proposal.

Trainor shared new details about her engagement during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, reminding viewers and host Jimmy Fallon that she will be marrying “the kid from Spy Kids“.

In December, Sabara, who played Juni Cortez in the secret-agent franchise, got down on one knee during the couple’s trip to Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs, California, where the desert botanical garden was decorated into a winter wonderland as part of its WildLights holiday lights tradition.

Meghan Trainor

“It was so cute … I’m so happy!” Trainor recalled. “I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, ‘Can you put that away for a second.’ I lost my voice. I was screaming, ‘It’s happening, yes, it’s happening!’

Jokingly adding, “I blacked out.”

Though the proposal caught her off guard, Trainor revealed that she and Sabara, who were set up by actress Chloë Grace Moretz, had already picked out the perfect sparkler.

“We picked out the ring months before, I was just waiting for him to propose,” admitted The Four: Battle for Stardom star, who proudly showed off her round diamond set on a diamond band. “I told him if you’re going to propose, to have my family there.”

Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara

And being in love has inspired new music.

“It’s for everyone. It’s a party. I’m in love so there are some love songs,” Trainor told Fallon.

While it’s technically her third solo album, there’s nothing solo about it.

“My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, adding, “My father plays the piano and organs on one song. It’s obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself.”

The couple made their romance public in October 2016.