Meghan Trainor Says Fiancé Daryl Sabara Taught Her How to Eat Healthy: 'He Saved My Life'

Meghan Trainor is all about shrinking that bass!

The 24-year-old singer and Four judge has been embracing a healthier lifestyle and slimmed-down look —and it’s all thanks to her fiancé Daryl Sabara.

Meanwhile, the “Me Too” crooner says she owes her new lifestyle and healthier look to her fiancé.

“He saved my life in every single way and he taught me how to eat healthy and we work out together,” Trainor told Entertainment Tonight Thursday at Fox’s Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Sabara, of Spy Kids fame, was by Trainor’s side for the joint interview. Back in December, he popped the question to Trainor after a year and half of dating.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!!” Trainor gushed on Instagram, posting a sweet video of Sabara’s proposal. “For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

She was equally beaming on Thursday’s red carpet. “I’m the luckiest,” the “Dear Future Husband” singer told ET. “It was my dream come true and more.”

Though a wedding is on the way, Trainor said the two are going to take some time and enjoy being “fiancés” before rushing down the aisle. “We’ve got a lot of friends and family and we’re trying to think how we can fit them all in one place and it’s going to take some planning,” she said.

They’ll be taking an equal amount of time before they have kids. “That’s why I’m working on my body,” Trainor said. “I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be for one day when we want to have kids.”

Meghan Trainor Frederick M. Brown/Getty

“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” Trainor previously said in Cosmopolitan’s May 2017 issue. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘[All About That] Bass’ did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”

The Four: Battle for Stardom airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.