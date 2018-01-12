Meghan Trainor Says Fiancé Daryl Sabara 'Sings on Every Song' on New Album

Meghan Trainor is all about keeping it in the family.

The 24-year-old singer known for her catchy pop tunes just wrapped up her newest album, and while it’s technically her third solo album, there’s nothing solo about it.

“I’ve been in the studio every day with my family,” Trainor told Entertainment Tonight just before filming episode two of The Four: Battle for Stardom, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. “My entire family sings on every song and [fiancé] Daryl [Sabara] sings on every song. My father plays the piano and organs on one song.”

“It’s really special,” she said of the album. “It’s obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself.”

And the “Dear Future Husband” singer has found her happily ever after. Trainor and Sabara got engaged in December after a year and half of dating.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️,” she captioned their sweet engagement video on Instagram on Dec. 22.

She adds that the congratulatory messages never stop pouring in: “I love this. I got seven congratulations already today,” she said about walking the press line. “I’m like, ‘On what? Oh, yeah!'”

Meghan Trainor/Instagram

While the actor will continue to tell Trainor “how perfect and beautiful I am all the time,” the pair has yet to make plans for their nuptials, as Trainor is currently married to her new television show, The Four, judging talented musicians as they battle their way to stardom alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Republic Records executive Charlie Walk and host Fergie.

#TheFour @thefouronfox wait 4️⃣ it A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

And aside from heaps of unforgettable music advice from the biggest stars in the industry over the years as she rose to glory, Trainor recalled one particular moment that will stay pinned to her sleeve forever.

“[Around] album two, I got a lot of great advice,” she said. “J.Lo was so nice to me and so sweet to me when I wrote with her. She told me to get a Pinterest and write down all of my visions, and I did that. I’m doing that now for album three. We’re making a lot of pictures and putting them together, it’s great!”