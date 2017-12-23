Meghan Trainor is engaged to boyfriend Daryl Sabara after a little more than a year of dating.

The “Dear Future Husband” singer and Sabara, 25, announced their happy news Friday by sharing the sweet video of his proposal and her tearfully ecstatic reaction on Instagram.

Sabara got down on one knee on Thursday, a day before the songstress’ 24th birthday.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” she wrote in the caption. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

She continued, “Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️.”

She later shared an Instagram gallery of the couples’ sweetest moments, writing, “I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you❤️.”

Sabara, who has starred in Spy Kids, also shared the video, writing, “Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor.”

The couple kept their big news to themselves for a day as Trainor posted a snap from her magical night on Thursday but made no mention of the proposal.

Sweetly she had captioned the mirror selfie of the duo,”Soulmate ❤️”, which appeared to be taken just before the actor popped the question.

The couple celebrated their one year anniversary together in July. They made their relationship public in October of last year and were introduced by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too. Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'” Trainor told Chelsea Handler on her show last fall. “And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.'”

Things took off from there, with Sabara supporting Trainor through a second vocal cord surgery and months of vocal rest before she was able to restart her tour. She gained confidence in other areas, too.

“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” Trainor told Cosmopolitan in April. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘[All About That] Bass’ did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”