Meghan Trainor Hasn't Started Planning Her Wedding to Daryl Sabara But 'It's in the Schedule!'

“I’m enjoying being engaged so much. And my manager said, ‘It’s in the schedule!’ So a wedding is in the schedule, I guess!” Trainor says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor (February 2018) John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sabara, 25, proposed to the Grammy winner in December, one day before her 24th birthday. And Trainor says the former Spy Kids star has directly inspired her new music.

“He’s singing on every song. He was with me every day in the studio, just loving on me and being so cute,” Trainor says. “I had to slow down on the love songs because it was just easy for me. I’m so in love my dad started yelling at me, like, ‘There’s too many love songs! The album’s not about Daryl!’ I was like, ‘But I’m happy and in a really good place now!'”

Sabara popped the question a year and a half after they began dating, and the “All About That Bass” singer knew what she had with the former child star was special.

“I remember when I first started dating him, I said, ‘Oh my God, think of the music, think of the songs,'” says Trainor. “It was like I could see into the future and predict, ‘Wow, this album’s going to be my favorite.’ And it is. It’s everything I hoped for.”