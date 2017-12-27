Music
Everything Meghan Trainor Has Said About Fiancé Daryl Sabara
From sharing the sweet way Sabara supported her through vocal cord surgery to spilling details about their sex life, Trainor hasn’t held back
By Brianne Tracy•@BrianneTracy
POPPING THE QUESTION
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara got engaged after a year and a half of dating.
Sabara, who starred in Spy Kids, popped the question on Dec. 22, a day before the songstress' 24th birthday.
"I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of the proposal. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!"
She continued, “Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️.”
She later shared an Instagram gallery of the couples’ sweetest moments, writing, “I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you❤️.”
START OF SOMETHING NEW
"I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too. Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'” Trainor told Chelsea Handler on the host's Netflix show in October 2016 about how she met Sabara, 25. “And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.'”
She added: “He plays guitar and piano and sings to me all the time. We sing Justin Timberlake all the time."
LUCKY STRIKE
During Trainor and Sabara's first date, which consisted of bowling and karaoke with another couple, they shared their first kiss.
“He kissed me at the bowling alley,” Trainor said in Cosmopolitan's May 2017 issue. “I told my security to step outside ‘cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL.”
The "Dear Future Husband" singer continued: “He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."
SOUL (AND TOUR) MATES
“We did it! We survived a world tour without canceling any shows!” Trainor, who previously canceled dates due to her first vocal cord surgery in 2015, posted on Instagram in September 2016 along with a post-tour onesie selfie of her and Sabara. “Thank you Daryl for being so amazing.”
A month later, Trainor made their relationship Instagram official when she posted another selfie with the caption: "I [heart] Madrid … and this guy."
CELEBRATING THEIR LOVE
“We went out on a date,” Trainor told PEOPLE of how she marked her five-month anniversary with Sabara in December 2016. “[We went to] our favorite sushi place we love that’s real close to the house because we’re lazy to drive far away."
And as for Sabara’s anniversary gift for his girlfriend, he wasn’t at all puzzled about what to get her.
“He got me puzzles because he knows I’m obsessed with puzzles right now,” Trainor said. “So we sat and talked and did that all night which was the most fun I’ve had in a minute.”
THROUGH THICK AND THIN
Trainor opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017 about her secret second vocal cord surgery and how Sabara supported her through it.
"The real trouper was my boyfriend, ’cause he learned sign language for me, so I’d spell out words for him, and I’d get frustrated, like, ‘No, wrong!’ and he would learn and he just stuck with me through it,” Trainor said. “He would stick with me and paint with me, even though his were not as good as mine. He put effort in it. ”
She continued: "I did it! I found one! He’s, like, better than whatever I wished for.”
FEELING SEXIER THAN EVER
“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” Trainor said in Cosmopolitan's May 2017 issue. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘[All About That] Bass' did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”
She also predicted their future engagement and said, "I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face. One is called ‘Marry Me.’"
MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN
“I’m super in love, I hope to stay super in love. He’s a dream — he’s more than a dream," Trainor told PEOPLE when asked about her relationship in April 2017. "You know when you wish [on] every eyelash you have? Like, ‘I wish for the perfect guy!’ That was him, like he caught all my eyelashes, as cheesy and weird as that is. But yeah, he’s even better than I thought."
HEAD OVER HEELS
"An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world," Trainor captioned a mashup video of moments with Sabara to celebrate their one-year anniversary in July 2017."Thank you Daryl for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart."