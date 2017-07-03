Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate a Year Together: 'From the Moment I Met You I Was Mesmerized'

Lucky in love!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara hit the one-year mark on Saturday, and commemorated the milestone in adorable Instagram posts to each other.

“An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world,” the singer-songwriter, 23, captioned a mashup video of moments from their past year together. “Thank you Daryl for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart.”

In his own post, the former Spy Kids star waxed poetic about his love. “From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do. You are the greatest person I know, and I’m so lucky to call you my best friend,” Sabara, 25, wrote. “I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world. Thank you for the most amazing year. Happy Anniversary Meghan.”

An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart ❤️ and shout out to the dopest brother who made me ball my eyes out when he made this video for us @ryan.trainor 😭💖 A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Took this video at the beginning of your tour. From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do. You are the greatest person I know, and I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world. Thank you for the most amazing year. Happy Anniversary @meghan_trainor A post shared by Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

The couple, who first revealed their relationship in October of last year, were introduced by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too. Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'” Trainor told Chelsea Handler on her show last fall. “And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.'”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Gushes Over ‘Spy Kids’ Boyfriend Daryl Sabara: ‘He’s More Than a Dream’

Things took off from there, with Sabara supporting Trainor through a second vocal cord surgery and months of vocal rest before she was able to restart her tour. She gained confidence in other areas, too.

“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” Trainor told Cosmopolitan in April. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘[All About That] Bass’ did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”