Meghan Trainor has proudly displayed her relationship with Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara on social media — and now he’s making his way into her new music.

The singer, 23, covers Cosmopolitan‘s May issue and tells the magazine — via text, as she was on vocal rest — that she hasn’t been coy about sharing her feelings for her boyfriend.

“I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face,” she said. “One is called ‘Marry Me.’ ”

While wedding bells might be down the road, Trainor is obviously quite happy with how things are going with the actor. In fact, she shares that Sabara makes her feel like no man has.

“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” she shared. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘[All About That] Bass‘ did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”

Couldn't stop laughing while taking these adorable/lame/cute couple pics with this guy ❤ I love you @darylsabara ..Thank you for these amazing 9 months A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Trainor knew right away that sparks were flying between them. On their first date, which consisted of bowling and karaoke with another couple, they shared their first kiss.

“He kissed me at the bowling alley,” she explained. “I told my security to step outside ‘cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL.”

The singer continued, “He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was.”

Trainor sparked rumors that she had a new love interest after posting a photo of the two wearing onesies post-tour.

“We did it! We survived a world tour without canceling any shows!” Trainor, who previously canceled dates due to vocal cord surgery, wrote. “Thank you Daryl for being so amazing.”

The “Better” songstress later confirmed she was smitten with a lovey-dovey Instagram post.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too. Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,’” Trainor told Chelsea Handler on the host’s Netflix show. “And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.’”