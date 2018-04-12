Countdown to Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour! Meet All of Her Backup Dancers

Taylor Swift is ready to shake it off on stage with her latest group of backup dancers.

The “Delicate” singer took to Instagram earlier this week to introduce her tour dancers and gave fans a taste of the talent who will be breaking it down on stage with her beginning next month.

“Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers!! Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ,” Swift, 28, captioned the photo.

Swift’s Reputation tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, and will take her across the U.S., England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand through November.

Meet the pop star’s 16 backup dancers who have an enormous reputation for being the best in the biz.

Maho Udo

Maho Udo was born in Kyoto, Japan and made the move to New York to pursue his dancing career in 2005 at age 18. With a wide-ranging dance background in hip hop, house, jazz, contemporary tap and ballet, he’s had the opportunity to dance alongside Madonna in her Sticky & Sweet Tour in 2009, four of Jason Derulo’s tours, Swift’s 1989 World Tour and, most recently, in Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Grant Gilmore

Gilmore displays a unique sense of style both on and off stage. Aside from breaking it down in the classroom, the fashion-forward dancer grooved alongside Rita Ora at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Stephanie Mincone

The 21-year-old dancer was first thrust into the spotlight when she was mistaken for Sia’s muse Maddie Ziegler at Coachella in 2016. Aside from starring in Sia’s “The Greatest” music video, Mincone danced with Nick Jonas during the 2017 American Music Awards.

Nadine Olmo

Olmo began dancing at just 4 years old. After attending high school in California, she made the move to New York City to pursue her passion when she received a scholarship to the Broadway Dance Center program before heading back to Los Angeles to put her skills to work. Infiltrating the underground dance scene, she learned moves in all areas of hip hop, house, contemporary and more.

Kim “Toshi” Davidson

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Toshi moved away from the city to study at Las Vegas Academy. As a stand-out with his incredible moves and blonde-tipped hair, the dancer found a friend in Swift’s backup dancer Udo. Toshi has also danced on the stage alongside Jabbawockeez, Camila Cabello and many more.

Jake Roark Kodish

Kodish is more than a dancer. Rather, he labels himself a “professional life liver, international dance instructor, world traveler and choreographer.” First making his mark in Hollywood during the 2012 film Step Up Revolution, Kodish has had great success since then dancing around the globe and at some of the most iconic landmarks.

Robert Green

Green’s list of accomplishments is endless. When he was selected to be one of 12 male dancers to dance with Swift for her 1989 World Tour, he broke the internet by sharing a tear-jerking viral video of a phone call to his mother revealing the news. Since then, he’s gotten the opportunity to dance for some of the most influential artists in the industry, including Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, The Weekend, Mary J. Blige, Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Ellie Goulding, as well as the chance to choreograph for Tove Lo and Charli XCX.

Jake Landgrebe

Tumbling, tap and a hip hop class for boys at a local studio — and the rest is history. Landgrebe has been dancing since he was 5. Not only is he a dancer for artists such as Justin Bieber and Janet Jackson, but he also danced behind the screen in the final season of Glee on FOX — acting and dancing as a Dalton Academy Warbler — and as a character dancer in the Just Dance video game franchise.

Giuseppe Giofrè

Giofré made his professional debut in 2012 when he competed on the Italian reality talent competition Amici. As a true jack of all trades, the Italy native released his debut single “Break” to YouTube, as well as his album Call on Me in 2013. Making his mark as a professional hip hop dancer, Giofré performed alongside Swift on her 1989 World Tour, and can be seen dancing at many other entertainment events like the 2014 Emmys and the 2015 People’s Choice Awards.

Mark Villaver

Swift stays true to the talent she trusts, and Villaver is another returning act from both her Red Tour and 1989 World Tour. In 2012, the Hawaiian native made his move to Los Angeles to pursue a professional career in dance. His performance during the season 11 finale of American Idol gained him the recognition he deserved and landed him a permanent job on The X Factor. Later, he was chosen to be one of the top 10 dancers on season 14 of FOX’s hit reality show So You Think You Can Dance. Villaver danced alongside Ariana Grande and Ricky Martin, as well as at several live award shows such as the Video Music Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, American Billboard Awards, Grammy Awards and Brit Awards.

Christian Owens

“Round two with the beautiful boss @taylorswift,” as Owens put it on Instagram. Dancing since the young age of 13, the Atlanta native specializes in jazz and hip hop. From sweeping Rihanna off her feet on stage to choreographing routines for Demi Lovato and starring in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, Owens’ resume is truly impressive.

Jazz Smith

Smith is ready for her closeup! The 18-year-old Houston native got some screen time earlier this year when she danced behind Zedd and Maren Morris in their “The Middle” music video that made its debut during the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Gracie Stewart

Born and raised in Australia, Stewart discovered her passion for the arts before making the move to Los Angeles to make her dreams come true in acting, singing and dance. Stewart has danced for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Ellen Degeneres, Macy Gray, Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea and Pharrell Williams. She can also be seen on the big screen in films including Happy Feet 2 as a digital motion actor and dancer.

Maria Wada

Wada has been around the globe for many reasons other than dance. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, the professional dancer-choreographer took to the streets in Tokyo to show off her skills at the age of 15 with her friends. Wada ended up in New York City and, eventually, to Los Angeles to follow her dreams of becoming a dancer. She has worked with artists like Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Jason Derulo, and has been on three world tours as a principal dancer, specializing in a mix of house, hip hop, vogue, whaack and contemporary.

Yorelis Apolinario

Beauty and the beats! The Tampa-based dancer discovered her talent for hip hop at 8 years old before exploring other styles such as ballet, jazz and contemporary. In 2015, Apolinario made it to the top 14 dancers on season 12 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance.

Christian Henderson

Lucky number three! After dancing on Swift’s Red Tour, Henderson was asked to join her 1989 World Tour.

At one of the pop star’s 1989 shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2015, the dancer made an unforgettable face during a performance of her hit “Bad Blood,” which Swift took to social media to call his expression “worse and worse/better and better.”