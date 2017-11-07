Meek Mill’s lawyer is planning to fight the rapper’s minimum two-year prison sentence for violating his probation.

“I met with Meek this morning and he asked me to thank his family, friends and fans for their love and support,” Mill’s lawyer Brian McMonagle told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday. “We fully intend to right this terrible wrong and bring him home.”

On Monday, Mill — born Robert Rihmeek William — was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who cited him for violating probation from his 2008 gun and drug case by getting arrested twice this year.

After news of the sentencing was released, many celebrities voiced their support for the rapper while criticizing the legal system.

“The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed,” JAY-Z said on Facebook shortly after the news broke. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I'm here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Kevin Hart then wrote, “Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I’m here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up.”

In March, the ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj was charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with employees at St. Louis International Airport. The charges were dropped after he agreed to perform community service.

Months later in August, Mill was charged with reckless endangerment in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed. He later pled guilty to reckless driving.

While all charges were dropped, the judge ruled the arrests were violations of his probation.

The rapper was previously in jail for eight months and on probation for five years following a conviction for gun and drug charges in 2008. In 2016, Mill was placed under house arrest for 90 days for violating probation due to unapproved travel.