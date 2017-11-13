Philadelphia 76ers Co-Owner Wrote Letter Trying to Save Meek Mill From Jail

Rapper Meek Mill’s two-to-four year prison sentence for a probation violation sparked widespread outrage last week. Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who testified on Meek Mill’s behalf, was among those to express shock after Judge Genece E. Brinkley delivered the heavy-handed punishment.

Rubin developed a close relationship with Meek Mill over the years, and recently took preemptive steps to keep him out of prison. In advance of his court appearance, Rubin spoke on Meek Mill’s behalf in a letter obtained by The Crossover. He lauded Meek Mill for his personal growth and community outreach, calling him one of his closest friends and asked for leniency.

Rubin, who also serves as Fanatics Executive Chairman and New Jersey Devils co-owner , vowed to keep him on the straight and narrow path.

“Please know that I am devoted to his future and to making sure he accomplishes the goals you set forth for him,” Rubin wrote.

The letter can be read in its entirety below:

But while Rubin did reference Meek Mill’s redeeming qualities, he also spoke honestly about his missteps in recent years, addressing his altercation at a Milwaukee airport and arrest on ATV riding charges in New York.

Still, he hoped that those incidents would not lead to further jail time for Meek Mill. The North Philly native previously served a three-to-six month sentence in 2014 and was already on probation when Rubin met him at All-Star Weekend four years ago. The charges stemmed from a 2008 gun and drug charge.

“He knows that he is at a pivotal point in his career and that the stakes are high,” Rubin wrote. “I want you to know that I am personally invested in him so that he can help others.”

With full knowledge of his past, Rubin believed Meek Mill could serve as a “bridge-builder” and suggested that another stint in prison could do serious harm.

“I would hate to see him incarcerated for these violations,” Rubin wrote. “I truly believe that such a sentence would destroy his future.”

Rubin has not given up. He plans to attend a Monday rally in Philadelphia calling for justice for Meek Mill and millions of others like him who have been “failed” by the justice system.