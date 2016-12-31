2 People Fatally Shot in ‘Chaotic’ Scene Outside Meek Mill Concert: Reports

Two people were killed and two more injured on Friday night when shots rang out at a Connecticut concert for rapper Meek Mill, according to multiple reports.

Wallingford police said the concert at Oakdale Theater was coming to a close when shots were fired outside the venue, according to ABC News. Two men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call of a victim with a leg wound at around 11:15 p.m., Lt. Cheryl Bradley said during a Friday news conference.

During the news conference, Bradley described the scene as “chaotic” and noted that police are looking into vehicles that “may or may not” have been involved in the shooting.

Bradley said that no one was in custody early Saturday morning, according to The Record-Journal. She gave no details about the deceased victims, but said police interviewed the injured men, according to the newspaper.

The Wallingford Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Police are working to determine what prompted the shooting and whether the victims knew one another, Bradley said during the news conference.

In a video taken outside the venue that was posted to Twitter, a person is heard saying “Look, there’s Meek,” before what sounded like a gun shot.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, has not spoken publicly about the incident. A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.