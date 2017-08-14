MC Lyte Is Married! See Her Sunset Wedding Photos

As the sun set on the beaches of Montego Bay, Jamaica entertainment legend and co-founder of the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation Lana “MC Lyte” Moorer exchanged vows with Marine Corp Veteran and entrepreneur John Wyche over the weekend.

The intimate and soulful beach wedding at the Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort was a party from beginning to end as Lyte walked down the aisle to reggae Congo bands, friend Kelly Price serenaded the couple during their ceremony communion and the newlyweds along with their guests danced the night away with DJ Jermaine.

“It was so beautiful and a fairy tale,” says Lyte. “I got my king.” Earlier this year we broke news of their engagement. The couple met last year online (yes ladies, update those profiles). At the beginning of 2016 Lyte opened herself to receive a “yummy hubby” at the Wealth Experience in Miami, her foundation’s annual women’s empowerment co-founded by her business partner Dr. Lynn Richardson. Attendees prayed over the desire for Lyte and months later she sent a message to Wyche on Match.com. Their connection quickly grew.

A year after that prayer in Miami, she was back at the Wealth Experience with her partner and sharing her journey in the book Your Man and Your Money: How To Get’em and How To Keep ‘Em with Richardson. “Getting whisked away with all that MC Lyte is, it took me away from the reality of how important it is to have a significant other,” she shared told Essence earlier this year. “I would advise all the women out there that have their paper straight and not the man to start to pay attention to that.”

The gorgeous wedding was planned and executed by Bobette Gillette and Andre Wells of Events by André Wells and the ceremony’s officiant was Elder Robert Pierce. When the crowd rapped along to Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story,” so did the rap legend in attendance. Other guests included YoYo, Niatia “ Lil Mama” Kirkland, Tai Beauchamp and SWV’s Coko.

“It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation,” Wyche says. “A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.” And his wife realized it as well. “One day when we’re talking and I looked into his eyes. It was so much honesty and truth in his eyes,” Lyte says. “My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself.”

So how did Lyte open herself to love and what happened when her new guy realized the woman he met online was the legendary entertainer? Which familiar face caught the bouquet?

