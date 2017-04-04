Of all the memories in her four-year marriage to Prince, Mayte Garcia says her favorite was telling him she was pregnant with their first child.

The 43-year-old opens up about her life with Prince in her new memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, including the death of their son Amiir — which left the couple heartbroken and, ultimately, derailed their marriage. During a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, Garcia described the moment she first told the musician that he would be a father.

“He was watching a game or something,” she began. “And I remember calling him over and he wouldn’t come over and I was like, ‘Hey!’ and he looked at me. And when I told him, his face was like — it was amazing.”

Amiir was born Oct. 16, 1996 with the rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome type 2. Garcia said that after Amiir’s delivery, the infant underwent procedure after procedure.

“Feeding tubes. Every day something new went wrong,” she wrote in the memoir. “After six days, he was struggling to breathe and I said to the doctor, ‘He’s not leaving here, is he?’ ”

Prince’s Ex-Wife Recalls the Shattering Moment Their Baby Boy Was Born with a Devastating Disorder

The baby died six days after birth, and his ashes were brought to their home in an urn.

During her GMA appearance, Mayte said it was “really hard” but also liberating to write about her son in the new memoir.

Although the tragedy ultimately led to their 2000 divorce, Garcia said she had many happy moments with the late music legend. She said Prince often took her clothes and had them altered to fit his 5’3″ frame.

“Then [he’d] put them back into the closet and then me going, ‘Wait! They’re are high-waters now,’ ” she said. “And he would just walk away and I’m like, ‘Ahh, he took my clothes again.’ ”

Prince died last April after accidentally overdosing on the painkiller fentanyl.

“He’s with our son now. I know they’re finally together,” she previously told PEOPLE.