Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Laughed After Hearing About That Elevator Incident

To say Mathew Knowles wasn’t surprised by the elevator incident between daughter Solange and son-in-law JAY-Z would be an understatement.

The former Destiny’s Child manager, 66, opened up about the memorable event on The Wendy Williams show on Thursday, telling host Wendy Williams that Solange, 31, is “a firecracker.”

“I laughed so hard because if you know Solange, that’s Solange,” Knowles said. “That’s Solange, you just never know what you’re gonna get — a firecracker.”

Mathew Knowles Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“Don’t know where she gets that from. Then Beyoncé would be in the corner, quiet. ‘When y’all finished, let me know,'” he added, referring to the differences in personality between his daughters.

In 2014, JAY-Z made headlines when he got into a post-Met Gala elevator fight with Solange. The 48-year-old rapper opened up about the infamous scuffle that saw Solange kicking, punching and lunging at him in an interview in August with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Solange Knowles Splash News

“We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” JAY-Z (né Shawn Carter) said. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncé Lester Cohen/WireImage

The famous trio was dressed to the nines at The Standard hotel in New York City when Solange lashed out at Jay and a security guard had to restrain her. Beyoncé stood by silently, only intervening briefly.

“We’ve always had a great relationship,” the “4:44” rapper added of Solange.

“I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space. But it ain’t nothing.”