Muse rocker Matt Bellamy is headed down the aisle.

The frontman and model Elle Evans are engaged, she revealed on Instagram, Saturday.

“Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer…. We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged,” wrote Evans, 28, on the social media app, alongside a series of photos — including a snap of the pear cut diamond — taken in Fiji.

Evans continued, “Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES!”

The model celebrated her birthday on Dec. 9, meaning that the couple have been keeping their exciting news a secret for some time.

“I can’t imagine our lives apart,” she concluded the post. “What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss.”

Bellamy, 39, was previously engaged to Kate Hudson before the couple called off their relationship in 2014. They share son Bingham, 6, and have remained close friends and devoted co-parents.

In fact, earlier this year, the ex-partners teamed up to take Bingham to a Twenty One Pilots concert at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

And last year over the holidays, Hudson, Bellamy and Evans joined the actress’ family for a fun trip to Aspen.