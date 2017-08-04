Matchbox 20 Concert Delayed by Swarm of Aggressive Bees

You’ve heard of weather or traffic causing delays, but what about bees?

Matchbox 20 discovered this the hard way on Thursday evening when a swarm of bees decided to make an appearance at their Casino Del Sol concert.

Reports from local news stations in Tucson, Arizona, say approximately a couple thousand bees swarmed the AVA Amphitheater prior to the show’s start at 8 p.m. Bee keepers arrived at the scene 30 minutes later to clear the flying insects out.

Lead singer Rob Thomas kept fans updated on the situation, posting a shot on Instagram of the exterminators getting rid of the bees during the fiasco.

“Beekeeper has arrived!! Still trying to make this happen. Can’t make this up,” Thomas, 45, captioned the photo.

By 9:15 p.m. — only 75 minutes after the show’s expected start — concertgoers were allowed back into the venue. Reservation police say no one was hurt and nothing like this has ever happened before.

After the performance, Thomas posted another Instagram photo of a beekeeper with his thumbs up and expressed his appreciation to the Matchbox 20 fans for waiting during the unexpected encounter.

“Thanx #Tucson for waiting around,” he wrote. “SO glad we got the show to happen!”

Matchbox 20 is currently in the midst of their “A Brief History of Everything” tour with Counting Crows, which will wrap up Oct. 7.