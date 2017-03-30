Mary J. Blige on the ‘Overwhelming Disrespect’ That Led to Her and Kendu Isaacs’ Divorce

Mary J. Blige is opening up about what led to her emotional divorce from her husband of 12 years, Kendu Isaacs.

Speaking to Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez, the singer shared that an alarming amount of “overwhelming disrespect” led her to start questioning her relationship with Isaacs.

“I can sense that I’m not what you want anymore,” said Blige, adding that her husband began to ask her about trivial matters like why she never cooked or why she didn’t style her hair a certain way.

“You start to realize that this man doesn’t want you and he’s just gone all the time and you’re by yourself in the relationship,” said Blige. “When you realize you’re by yourself and you’re just suffering through it, now it’s time to do some investigating.”

When Martinez asked exactly what she meant by that, Blige responded that she started hearing rumors here and there before the truth finally emerged.

“When I got the full proof, I didn’t have to investigate it,” the singer, 46, said. “It just showed up.”

In July, Blige cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for divorce and has asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Isaacs.

While the couple have no children together, Blige has been a stepmother to Isaacs’ three children – Briana, Jordan and Nas – from a former relationship since they wed in 2003.

“My marriage is not on the rocks, but I would be a liar and my fans would hate me if I said to them, ‘Oh, we’re perfect and everything is great,’” she told Wendy Williams on her show in 2012. “We have situations just like everyone else. We’re not out in public trying to kill each other, but it’s real. We love each other.”

In the months since the split, Blige released a “personal” single, “Thick of It.”

“It’s almost painful to let it out,” Blige said of the track in a press release. “I don’t hold back though. It’s not who I am and there’s no way I am going to start changing now.”

The full interview airs Thursday afternoon on The Angie Martinez Show.