Mary J. Blige’s ex Kendu Isaacs claims that dealing with the stress of their divorce has taken a toll on his health.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Isaacs — who has been locked in a contentious battle over spousal support with the 46-year-old singer since Blige filed for divorce in July 2016— has “experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

The Blast also reported that in the documents Isaacs claims he is “unemployable” and cannot pay his rent without the monetary support he receives from Blige.

In June, Blige was ordered to pay her estranged husband $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support. When she filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — the singer had asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Isaacs.

RELATED VIDEO: Mary J. Blige Talks about Letting Cameras into Her Private Life

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in May, Blige claimed Isaacs spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved a woman he was having an affair with, not her.

Blige also claimed that Isaacs drives a Mercedes that she pre-paid the lease on and that he refused to turn over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”

The singer went on to say that she has long been the only bread-winner in the family and she is burdened with all of the debts, which she claimed total more than $10,000,000.

While the couple have no children together, Blige, 45, has been a stepmother to Kendu’s children – Briana, Jordan and Nas – from a former relationship since they wed in 2003.

Mary J. Blige (left) and Kendu Isaacs Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

In September, the singer opened up to Variety, telling the magazine that although she was “doing OK” after their breakup, it takes a lot of work to “keep her spirits up.”

“I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me,” she added.

The two sides will go to trial in March, according to The Blast.