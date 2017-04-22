Mary J. Blige Claims Ex Husband Martin Isaacs Spent Over $420,000 of Her Money on His New Girlfriend

Mary J. Blige just wants no more drama, but sometimes she can’t help it.

According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Blige, 46, claims her estranged husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved his girlfriend, not her.

Blige also claims that Isaacs drives a Mercedes that she pre-paid the lease on and that he refuses to turn over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”

The singer says she has long been the only bread-winner in the family and she is burdened with all of the debts, which she claims total more than $10,000,000.

Blige appeared on Good Morning America in November, where she told Robin Roberts “it’s important for any woman going through a divorce to keep control of their finances.”

Blige filed for divorce from Isaacs after 12 years of marriage in July 2016 citing irreconcilable differences and asked to terminate the court’s ability to award him spousal support (Isaacs is seeking $110,000 per month in support).

While the couple does not have any children together, Blige has been a stepmother to Kendu’s children – Briana, Jordan and Nas – from a former relationship since they wed in 2003.

“I am not responsible for supporting [Martin’s] parents and his children from another relationship which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses,” Blige stated in the court documents.