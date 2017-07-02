Mary J. Blige Gets Personal During Essence Fest: 'How Does Somebody Get to Cheat...and I Have to Pay for It?'

She’s a singer known for keeping it very real and while headlining the second night of Essence Fest in New Orleans, Mary J. Blige did just that.

Following a revealing interview earlier in the day where she discussed her contentious divorce battle with ex Kendu Isaacs, Blige, 46, took to the stage at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz SuperDome on Saturday night and poured her broken heart out to fans.

“You can’t have two queens,” she said from the stage, during a segment where she was offering men in the audience advice on how to treat a woman. According to Blige, Isaacs had a protracted extramarital affair that lead to their undoing.

“For me ladies,” she told the mostly female audience, “I’m a little crazy, maybe a lot, but I’m more selfish with my relationships. And I will not appreciate is my man coming home comparing me to Suzy on the job…Don’t ever compare me to nobody because there’s only one Mary J. Blige out there.”

Related Video: The Many Amazing Hairstyles of Mary J. Blige

Getting even more personal the singer, who in June was ordered to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, said “How is it that somebody gets to cheat and destroy everybody’s life but I’ve got to pay for it? That ain’t fair!”

Blige’s latest album Strength of a Woman examines life after heartbreak. Last weekend she gave a similarly charged performance at the BET Awards. Following that performance, Isaacs took to Instagram stating “I love you to death Mary J. Blige. I can’t even begin to understand why you are going on about this the way you have been.” He added, “I never wanted to discuss our life, airing the laundry.”