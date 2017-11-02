It’s safe to say that Martha Hunt is one of the most reliable members of Taylor Swift’s celebrity “squad.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has stuck up for Swift on Twitter, appeared in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video (via t-shirt) and even cuddled with her cat Meredith. Hunt has also heard the singer’s upcoming album Reputation, and the model describes it with one word: “FIRE.”

“I have [heard it] and it’s FIRE,” Hunt, 28, tells PEOPLE on Wednesday at the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards in New York City. “I can’t say anything else until it’s out!”

Both Hunt and Swift are very active on social media, and frequently post photos and videos when they hang out together. But although Hunt uses the platforms to communicate with her fans, she tells PEOPLE that she still tries to keep certain elements of her life private.

Now it's purrrrffect @taylorswift 🐱 A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Jan 17, 2015 at 6:53pm PST

“[As a model], you have to show your life day-to-day — that’s really important — and these days there’s not much room for mystery,” says Hunt. “But I think that you have to keep a part of yourself private for your own sanity. You can’t completely sell yourself out.”

Hunt says there are many aspects of her life she doesn’t document.

“There’s a certain time to turn the screens off,” says Hunt. “There’s so much in private life that should be held sacred and that the world doesn’t need to know.”