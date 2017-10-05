Maroon 5‘s new album, Red Pill Blues, is slated for release next month. And to celebrate, frontman Adam Levine took to Snapchat Thursday to reveal the album’s “Snap-inspired album cover.”

“Album’s coming out soon. It’s really good. Super awesome. Get it!” Levine said in the video, with the help of one of Snapchat’s iconic face-filters.

He and bandmates James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn and Sam Farrar are familiar with the social media site’s whimsical filters, having utilized them for the Red Pill Blues album cover (yes, the popular flower crown and puppy dog filters are well represented).

Fans can also score the change to win tickets to a Maroon 5 show of their choice plus signed merchandise by putting themselves on the cover of Red Pills Blues and sharing it across their socials.

Red Pill Blues is Maroon 5’s sixth studio album. Executive produced by J. Kash (who helped write and arrange their 2015 hit song “Sugar”), the album will feature special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis.

A 12-track standard edition and 15-track deluxe edition version of the album will be released — both of which will include the band’s new single, “What Lovers Do,” with Top Dawg Entertainment and SZA. There rest of the song-titles are as follows:

STANDARD EDITION TRACK LISTING

Best 4 U

What Lovers Do feat. SZA

Wait

Lips On You

Bet My Heart

Help Me Out with Julia Michaels

Who I Am feat. ft. LunchMoney Lewis

Whiskey ft. A$AP Rocky

Girls Like You

Closure

DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING

Best 4 U

What Lovers Do feat. SZA

Wait

Lips On You

Bet My Heart

Help Me Out with Julia Michaels

Who I Am feat. ft. LunchMoney Lewis

Whiskey ft. A$AP Rocky

Girls Like You

Closure

Denim Jacket

Visions

Plastic Rose

Don’t Wanna Know ft. Kendrick Lamar

Cold ft. Future

Red Pill Blues drops Nov. 3. Preorder begins Friday.