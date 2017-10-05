Maroon 5‘s new album, Red Pill Blues, is slated for release next month. And to celebrate, frontman Adam Levine took to Snapchat Thursday to reveal the album’s “Snap-inspired album cover.”
“Album’s coming out soon. It’s really good. Super awesome. Get it!” Levine said in the video, with the help of one of Snapchat’s iconic face-filters.
He and bandmates James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn and Sam Farrar are familiar with the social media site’s whimsical filters, having utilized them for the Red Pill Blues album cover (yes, the popular flower crown and puppy dog filters are well represented).
Fans can also score the change to win tickets to a Maroon 5 show of their choice plus signed merchandise by putting themselves on the cover of Red Pills Blues and sharing it across their socials.
Red Pill Blues is Maroon 5’s sixth studio album. Executive produced by J. Kash (who helped write and arrange their 2015 hit song “Sugar”), the album will feature special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis.
A 12-track standard edition and 15-track deluxe edition version of the album will be released — both of which will include the band’s new single, “What Lovers Do,” with Top Dawg Entertainment and SZA. There rest of the song-titles are as follows:
DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING
Best 4 U
What Lovers Do feat. SZA
Wait
Lips On You
Bet My Heart
Help Me Out with Julia Michaels
Who I Am feat. ft. LunchMoney Lewis
Whiskey ft. A$AP Rocky
Girls Like You
Closure
Denim Jacket
Visions
Plastic Rose
Don’t Wanna Know ft. Kendrick Lamar
Cold ft. Future
Red Pill Blues drops Nov. 3. Preorder begins Friday.