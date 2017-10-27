Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are animals – at least when it comes to Snapchat!

Between hitting the road with Maroon 5 and juggling a tight schedule with The Voice, Levine and the Victoria Secret model, who are expecting their second child next year, never seem too far apart thanks to the photo-sharing platform. But, hey, that’s what lovers do.

PEOPLE caught up with the iconic band’s lead guitarist James Valentine, who revealed the hilarious Snapchat-inspired cover from their latest album Red Pill Blues was “another one of Adam’s ideas.”

Pre-order our new record, #RedPillBlues Album out 11.3. Link in bio. A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

“He just trades Snaps with his wife all day when we’re out of tour,” he says. “They send each other those funny face filters, so just through that he had the idea to hey, this would actually be a funny record cover. It seems very much of the moment.”

After “scrambling with a lot of different names up until the last minute,” Levine picked a winner for their sixth studio album, which features their newest single “What Lovers Do.”

“Adam came up with the Red Pill Blues thinking about The Matrix and taking the red pill, taking the blue. Seeing things for the way they are in 2017 is a little depressing, so that’s where the Red Pill Blues came from,” says Valentine about the inspiration behind the name.

“[Red Pill Blues] definitely sounds like Maroon 5 because people are just accustomed to the way we sound, but I think for each record it’s definitely a step forward and an evolution,” he continues about how this album will differ from others in the past. “There are certain aspects of our sound that we’ll never be able to change completely, for instance Adam’s voice, [but] we always lean towards a funk-influenced type of sound that’s definitely there on all of our records.”

@asaprocky / ‘Whiskey w/ A$AP Rocky’ / #REDPILLBLUES A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

From R&B to electronic to their native rock-style, the latest album compiles of mashup of songs from a variety of genres and features a handful of special guests, including SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis.

“Combining genres is something that we’ve always been interested in,” says Valentine. “It’s influenced a lot of the way we’ve approached the band from the start.”

He adds, “We were a rock band, but we were really influenced by hip-hop records and soul music, so mixing that together has always been one of our favorite things.”

Red Pill Blues is available for pre-order now and will be released on Nov. 3. Tickets for their tour go on sale the following day, although a presale is available for AmEx cardmembers.