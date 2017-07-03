Newlyweds Mark Ballas and BC Jean are still basking in their love, and they’ve got a second EP to prove it.

Ballas, 31, and Jean, 30, released their EP “High Enough” in late June under their group name Alexander Jean, and it’s been climbing the charts ever since.

Ballas, a former Dancing with the Stars performer, tells PEOPLE one of their featured songs, “Paper Planes,” was actually inspired from the vows they wrote for their wedding this past November.

“We folded [our vows] and put them in a box I had, and we were talking about how cool it would be to write a song that was about [them],” Ballas says.

“‘Paper Planes’ is basically a metaphor for our love,” Jean adds.

The song will eventually have a music video shot to live performances and moments from their wedding — a bohemian affair, Ballas says.

Spending all their time together doesn’t seem to be a problem for the couple, as Jean reveals it’s simply how they work.

“We’re each other’s muses,” she explains. “For some people, spending that much time together doesn’t work out well for them, but for Mark and I, we’re a balancing act. When one’s down, the other picks them up.”

After their wedding, the duo traveled to England to record their album, and were so busy they didn’t celebrate their honeymoon, but that’ll change soon, Ballas says, when they’ll celebrate it on their one-year anniversary.

Their relationship has elevated, making their first year as a married couple an experience they’ve channeled into “High Enough.”

“When we got engaged it was a new level, and when we got married that was another new level,” Ballas says. “It’s incredible — a lot of people say the first year is one of the hardest, but we’ve been enjoying it. We have each other at the end of the day.”

When it comes to the future, they’re focusing on touring and creating more music. Children are a definite yes for them, they say, but they’re not in a rush.

“We’re practicing,” Jean says. “But we’re not trying.”

“We’re practicing a lot,” Ballas adds, laughing.