Marilyn Manson Reignites Feud with Justin Bieber Saying He Has the 'Mind of a Squirrel'

Just when you thought the strange feud between Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson was over, the flames have been fanned by the older Goth rocker.

Manson, 48, spoke to radio host Cindy Scull on Friday and claimed the “Sorry” singer was “in some sort of sexual religious cult with the Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently.”

The singer added to his comments, saying, “I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t wanna fight Justin Bieber.”

When asked about Bieber’s reason for repurposing Manson’s merchandise — which originally ignited their feud — he said, “I don’t know, because I don’t know how to use the mind of a squirrel.”

The pop star, 23, apologized to Manson over text message after they were involved in a bitter battle that started when Bieber began using an unauthorized image of Manson on the front of a 2016, $195 Purpose Tour T-shirt created for him by Fear Of God designer Jerry Lorenzo with the phrase “Bigger Than Satan… Bieber” embroidered on the back.

During an interview with Howard Stern Manson revealed since his comments about the singer — who he called “a real piece of s—” — and the T-shirt went public, Bieber reach out via text message.

“He said to me, ‘I made you relevant again,'” Manson told Stern, adding that the “Love Yourself” singer had taken credit for the idea of using Manson’s image on the merch. “Bad mistake to say to me. He was a real piece of s— in the way he had the arrogance to say that.”