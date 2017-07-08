Marilyn Manson Pays Tribute to Late Father: ‘He Taught Me How to Be a Man’

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

In a heartfelt tribute posted to social media, rocker Marilyn Manson revealed that his father has died.

“Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner,” Manson wrote Friday on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the two of them from his childhood. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”

Manson’s mother, Barbara Warner, died in 2014. At the time he eulogized her as “the first and greatest believer in me.”

