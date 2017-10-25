Marilyn Manson Dumps Long-Term Bandmate Jeordie White After He Was Accused of Raping Girlfriend

Marilyn Manson announced that he has decided to “part ways” with longtime bassist Jeordie White, also known as Twiggy Ramirez, ahead of the band’s upcoming tour.

“I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson,” the singer tweeted on Tuesday. “He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.” He added on Instagram, “This is a sad day.”

Although Manson did not cite a reason for the split, the news comes four days after Jessicka Addams of the band Jack Off Jill accused White of rape during their relationship in the ’90s.

Addams detailed the alleged abusive relationship on Facebook, writing that she and White started dating when she was just 18. She said his jealousy escalated into physical abuse.

“He later apologized profusely and said it would never happen again,” she said of the first time White allegedly hit her. “But it happened again, and again, and often.”

During a break from touring with Nine Inch Nails, whom White also played with, the bassist allegedly visited Addams at their friend’s apartment.

“He forced me on to the floor with his hand around my neck,” she wrote. “I said NO. I said NO. I said it so loud enough, that Pete came rushing in from the other room to get him off of me. But I had been raped. I had been raped by somebody I thought I loved.”

Addams said she never spoke about the incident because she was told it would harm her band.

“The label blatantly feared the big machine behind Marilyn Manson would use their power to destroy not only Jack Off Jill, but my name, Jessicka, as well,” she wrote. “The pressure and guilt of the inevitable repercussions of my rape story affecting my band’s livelihood, happiness and success kept me silent for years.”

White has not addressed the accusations but also issued a statement announcing he would not be on Manson’s tour.

“I wish to spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety,” he said, according to Blabbermouth. “I will be taking a leave of absence from Marilyn Manson and regrettably will not be performing on the upcoming tour.”