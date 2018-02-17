Marilyn Manson Cuts Concert Short After a Handful of Songs, Leaving Fans Demanding Refunds

Marilyn Manson‘s concert Thursday night at the Paramount in Long Island, New York, left his fans frustrated and concerned for his health after the 49-year-old rocker reportedly exited the stage only a few songs into his set.

The show was one of Manson’s first stops back on the road since he broke his right leg in two places when an onstage set piece fell on him at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City back in September — an accident he told Variety was “terrifying.”

Nine months of dates were postponed on his tour in the wake of the injury, including Thursday’s show at The Paramount (which originally scheduled for Oct. 3).

According to Newsday, Manson — who wore a cast on his right leg — made his injury part of his act, singing on stage from a wheelchair pushed by men in scrubs. After ditching the chair, several songs were started and stopped, with Mason’s back often to the crowd.

He made it through three songs (“The Reflecting God,” “Deep Six” and “This is the New S—“) before getting visibly frustrated, criticizing the audience for not showing him enough love, and disappearing from the stage, Newsday reported.

When he returned he incoherently jammed on the guitar for a long stretch of time and left the stage for good.

Video of the incident, which viewers posted to social media, showed the shock rocker also stumbling over his words. Concertgoers also reported that he dropped his mic mid-song, pushed over a speaker, and fell.

The crowd responded by booing and chanting “F— you Manson,” according to one video.

Marilyn Manson ended the show by dropping the mic mid-song, pushing over a speaker, and falling off stage. — Captain Connecticut (@byronblurb) February 16, 2018

Marilyn Manson put on the WORST show I have ever seen. Played 5 songs, bitched about people not saying “I Love You” and walked off #MarilynManson #worstconcert #refund — Alison May (@alidoll2003) February 16, 2018

On Twitter, fans expressed their disappointed and called for refunds.

“I waited 9 months to see your show last night,” one wrote. “I had VIP, and paid for more than what I could afford to meet you – and you walk off stage early. Your fans love you but that was really wrong. Speechless tbh.”

So disappointed @marilynmanson show tonight @TheParamountNY. Don’t be a drunk cry baby. Want my full refund back. — Amanda (@Schmander_pants) February 16, 2018

So sad. We deserve a refund. This is such a mess. I was looking forward to this since it was announced and to be so let down is heartbreaking! — Stefieeltfu (@missgunnerx) February 16, 2018

@marilynmanson I waited 9 months to see your show last night, I had VIP, and paid for more than what I could afford to meet you – and you walk off stage early. Your fans love you but that was really wrong. Speechless tbh — ScareWorks Entertainment (@ScareWorksFilms) February 16, 2018

Others saw Manson’s performance as a call for concern for the rocker’s well-being.

“Really hope people who love Marilyn Manson are reaching out to him after last night,” one account said. “We don’t want to lose any more alternative rockers. If he needs to get off the road for his health, health comes first.”

Really hope people who love Marilyn Manson are reaching out to him after last night. We don't want to lose any more alternative rockers. If he needs to get off the road for his health, health comes first. — Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) February 16, 2018

Really worried about @marilynmanson

He walked off halfway at Huntington tonight. I hope the fans can forgive him, he seemed in pain over something #MarilynManson — That GrungeGirl (@prettylilseiko) February 16, 2018

Hope Mr. Manson is feeling better today. It’s clear that he’s in a bad place and I hope he gets some help. I still love you @marilynmanson but I was super sad we didn’t get the show you usually give! Get well soon! Come back even stronger! — Jessica D'Amato (@jdamat) February 16, 2018

I saw your show today in Huntington. It was my first ever. I probably won't be able to go again. But the saddest part to me was to think you acted the way you did maybe because you didn't have a nice Valentine's. I hope you find someone who makes you happy. @marilynmanson — Sami Henry (@yesTHATsamantha) February 16, 2018

Everyone complaining about the @marilynmanson concert needs to chill.The dude is only human and tbh half the crowd was dead. Stage left was trying to be hype but stage right seemed to be lukewarm all night. Barely anyone sang along or really responded to him. I would walk off too — Justin/Zeig (ZenGunner) (@ZeigZaggoon) February 16, 2018

Reps for Manson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the musician’s tour had one final stop Friday at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, before a three-month hiatus.

International shows scheduled to kick off in May in Texcoco, Mexico.