Marilyn Manson Cuts Concert Short After a Handful of Songs, Leaving Fans Demanding Refunds

Marilyn Manson‘s concert Thursday night at the Paramount in Long Island, New York, left his fans frustrated and concerned for his health after the 49-year-old rocker reportedly exited the stage only a few songs into his set.
The show was one of Manson’s first stops back on the road since he broke his right leg in two places when an onstage set piece fell on him at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City back in September — an accident he told Variety was “terrifying.”
Nine months of dates were postponed on his tour in the wake of the injury, including Thursday’s show at The Paramount (which originally scheduled for Oct. 3).
According to Newsday, Manson — who wore a cast on his right leg — made his injury part of his act, singing on stage from a wheelchair pushed by men in scrubs. After ditching the chair, several songs were started and stopped, with Mason’s back often to the crowd.
He made it through three songs (“The Reflecting God,” “Deep Six” and “This is the New S—“) before getting visibly frustrated, criticizing the audience for not showing him enough love, and disappearing from the stage, Newsday reported.
When he returned he incoherently jammed on the guitar for a long stretch of time and left the stage for good.
Video of the incident, which viewers posted to social media, showed the shock rocker also stumbling over his words. Concertgoers also reported that he dropped his mic mid-song, pushed over a speaker, and fell.
The crowd responded by booing and chanting “F— you Manson,” according to one video.
On Twitter, fans expressed their disappointed and called for refunds.
“I waited 9 months to see your show last night,” one wrote. “I had VIP, and paid for more than what I could afford to meet you – and you walk off stage early. Your fans love you but that was really wrong. Speechless tbh.”
Others saw Manson’s performance as a call for concern for the rocker’s well-being.
“Really hope people who love Marilyn Manson are reaching out to him after last night,” one account said. “We don’t want to lose any more alternative rockers. If he needs to get off the road for his health, health comes first.”
Reps for Manson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the musician’s tour had one final stop Friday at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, before a three-month hiatus.
International shows scheduled to kick off in May in Texcoco, Mexico.