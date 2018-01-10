Mariah Carey Wants to Play a Cop Opposite Sharon Stone — But Has One Very Mariah Requirement

You might soon see Mariah Carey sparkling on the small screen.

The singer, 47, responded to a tweet made by NBC suggesting the singer and iconic actress Sharon Stone should play a crime fighting duo on a television show.

“BRB, developing a buddy cop pilot for @sharonstone and @MariahCarey. #GoldenGlobes,” NBC tweeted on Sunday, the same day as the Golden Globe Awards, which both stars attended.

Carey responded with a tweet of her own on Tuesday, writing she would consider playing a policewoman but she need to make some signature Mariah chnages to the usual police uniforms.

,”Only if we can alter the uniforms and wear diamonds as well @sharonstone,” the singer responded, along with a smiley face emoji.

Only if we can alter the uniforms and wear diamonds as well 😊 @sharonstone https://t.co/WYOCc3yahu — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 9, 2018

While Stone, 59, has yet to respond, fans of the two already had their own ideas on Carey and Stone working together.

Queen of existing — Andy (@Emancipaxion) January 9, 2018

IM HERE FOR IT — Lisa Rose (@lisaberndle) January 9, 2018

if they’re more than 10 karats — matt (@lustropico) January 9, 2018

You’re Mariah, you can do ANYTHING you want. pic.twitter.com/iOHloYguiS — Glittering Mariah (@glittering_mc) January 9, 2018

“Queens of existing,” someone wrote, while another tweeted, “IM HERE FOR IT.”

While its suggested she play one of the good guys in blue, Carey recently was thief during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards when she “stole” Meryl Streep’s seat during the show.

During Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Streep, 68, shared her reaction to the singer accidentally stealing her seat during a commercial break. “Bitch stole my seat!” Streep jokingly told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Yeah I came over and there she was next to [Steven] Spielberg sucking up. She said, ‘Oh my god they made me sit down!’ Because you know we’re moving they make you … Everyone has to drop to their seat,” the 20-time Oscar-nominated actress recalled, likening the moment to musical chairs.

“I was left out. I said, ‘No, no. Stay there. I’ll sit on your lap.’ Because you know it looked comfy,” Streep said.

During the 75th annual awards show, Carey, who was nominated for her song in the animated film, The Star, tweeted from the audience about her encounter with Streep, who was nominated for best actress.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” Carey wrote. “Cut to next commercial break,” she continued, “guess who comes back to her seat…”