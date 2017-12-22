Mariah Carey To Get Another Chance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Following 2016 Fiasco

Mariah Carey will give New Year’s Eve another try a year after closing out 2016 on a sour note.

The singer, 47, announced on Instagram and Twitter that she will be once again taking the stage during the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. “Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE,” Carey wrote.

Carey and Dick Clark Productions released a joint statement to PEOPLE: “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!”

Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland are also scheduled to perform.

Last year, sound problems plagued Carey’s performance, beginning with her take on the New Year’s Eve classic “Auld Lang Syne.” Seconds into that number, it became clear the mother of two could not hear the backup vocals heard on the live broadcast, causing her to get flustered.

Then when Carey made the transition into her second number of her 1991 hit “Emotions” she paused to tell the audience: “We didn’t have a [sound] check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to No. 1 and that’s what it is, okay?”

Mariah Carey performs during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square on December 31, 2016 Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Visibly frustrated, Carey walked around the stage — pausing and motioning for her ear piece (which she had removed earlier and tucked behind her shoulder with the help of a dancer). “Put these monitors on, please,” she pleaded with the production crew.

After the mishap, a rep for Carey cited technical difficulties, telling the Associated Press, “Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances.” Hours later, Carey tweeted: “S— happens … Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Days following the performance, Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions exchanged barbs — the singer’s manager asserting that the ABC show sabotaged the performance and “set [her] up to fail.”

The production company fired back, writing in a statement to PEOPLE: “To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd … In very rare instances, there are, of course, technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

On Jan. 3, Carey told Entertainment Weekly that she was “mortified” over the technical failure.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” she shared.

As for future live TV events, Carey said she would be more cautious going forward. “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team,” she said. “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”

Host Ryan Seacrest reflected on Carey’s mishap, previously telling PEOPLE, “Thinking back, it’s hard to do the show, hard for us to hear in Times Square, it is a complicated production, it’s a complicated performance, a lot of things have to go right for it to go well and I think every year, whether it’s a performer or it’s us as hosts, you kind of cross your fingers hoping everything goes as smoothly as possible, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Adding: “That’s live TV. These are live big events, things happen, things go wrong, its part of the excitement, its part of the adrenaline rush, and we truly don’t know. I don’t even know how the show feels until someone calls me the next day and goes ‘that was ok’. I have no idea what it looks like on TV when we’re doing it.”

Earlier this month, Carey performed her All I Want for Christmas Is You concert series at The Beacon Theatre in New York City during which she sang her hits “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero” live.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs on Dec. 31 on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.