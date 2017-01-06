Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Reunite for Smiling Dinner with the Twins

“It’s kinda the norm. It’s all rooted in love, it’s all rooted in positive energy,” Cannon — who recently confirmed he’s expecting a baby with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell — told PEOPLE in November. “There’s no hard feelings and ill will.”

He added, “Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”

Carey recently spoke out about her New Year’s Eve nightmare, telling Entertainment Weekly that she was “mortified.”

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she explained. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

Cannon, meanwhile, was released from the hospital on Dec. 29 — telling fans he had received five blood transfusions during his stay, now feeling great and was “healed.”

“I broke out that joint!!!!” he joked on Instagram. “Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!”

The America’s Got Talent host first opened up about his health problems in 2012, after he was hospitalized for kidney failure and, later, hospitalized again with blood clots in his lungs. He told PEOPLE at the time that the kidney disease was a result of an “autoimmune disease that [doctors] found in my system,” and his blood clots were directly connected to his kidney infection.

“It’s a lot of stuff,” Cannon said, “but it’s all in order now.”

When asked by PEOPLE if his condition was hereditary, he said, “They kind of say [my] autoimmune [disease] is – like a lupus type of thing, but no one else in my family has it.”