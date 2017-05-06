Inside Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Rekindled Relationship: ‘There’s Hope They’ll Get Back Together Permanently’

Do Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon belong together?

After nearly two years of being separated, “there seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The famously friendly exes have grown increasingly close following the singer’s split with Bryan Tanaka in April.

“Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” the source says. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

However, an additional Carey insider tells PEOPLE that they are nothing more than pals. “Honestly, they are co-parenting,” says the insider.

Carey and Cannon both rebuffed the rumors in an interview with ET on Tuesday.

“We’re together when it counts,” insists Carey, 47, “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

“It’s so perfect right now honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that I’m working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon, 36, echoed. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”

Carey and Cannon reunited last weekend for a fun-filled day at Disneyland to celebrate the sixth birthday of their twins, Monroe and Moroccan. The proud parents both shared sweet messages to their brood on Instagram.

“I can’t believe it’s been six years since you two came into this world to the live version of Fantasy.. ‘the applause!!!’ ” Carey captioned a 2011 photo of herself holding “Dem Babies” when they were just newborns.

I can't believe it's been six years since you two came into this world to the live version of Fantasy.. "the applause!!!" I love you both more each day. You are the light of my life ❤❤ #Supernatural #HappyBirthday #RocnRoe A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

“I love you both more each day,” added the proud mother of two. “You are the light of my life ❤❤ #Supernatural #HappyBirthday #RocnRoe.”

Cannon — also a new dad to son Golden, 9 weeks — used Instagram to send the twins well wishes too, posting a current photo of Roc and Roe in front of elaborate matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse cakes at Disneyland.

We Lit!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

To all appearances, the group is one big happy family. “Mariah loves having Nick around,” the initial Carey source confirms. “She’s in the best mood.”