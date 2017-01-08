‘My Feelings Are Hurt’: Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Foiled’ in New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey is speaking out about her blundered New Year’s Eve performance in her own words.

The 46-year-old pop star shared a nearly two-minute audio recording to her Twitter page Sunday morning in which she shared that she was “foiled” and “humiliated” by her Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve concert.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey said. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

The singer explained that dealing with conditions such as a crowd of thousands making noise and the cold temperatures made it “not practical” for a live performance. Carey said the situation was made worse by faulty ear pieces.

“Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me,” she said. “Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.

Carey continued, “I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media, although I am going to fulfill my profession obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

In the days following the performance, Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions have exchanged barbs after the singer’s manager asserted the show sabotaged the performance and “set [her] up to fail.” The production company fired back, writing in a statement to PEOPLE: “To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd … In very rare instances, there are, of course, technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”