Dick Clark Productions Hits Back at Claims They Set Mariah Carey up to Fail During NYE Show

Dick Clark Productions is hitting back at claims from Mariah Carey’s camp that her New Year’s Eve performance was sabotaged – and even denies that there were any technical problems during the show.

“To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd,” the company said in a statement to PEOPLE. “In very rare instances, there are, of course, technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

The 46-year-old singer made headlines after a mishap during her performance on Saturday night as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square.

Sound problems plagued Carey’s performance as she attempted to sing “Auld Lang Syne,” “Emotions” and “We Belong Together.”

“I want a holiday, too. Can I not have one?” Carey remarked at one point from the stage. “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Everything is better with bubbles, dahlings. This is what we do! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 2, 2017

Carey’s team have since cited “mechanical glitches” in the set, with her rep telling Billboard that the production company “set [Carey] up to fail.”

Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, says that the singer’s earpieces were not working before the performance. Onstage, Carey could clearly be seen feeling around for an earpiece cord along her neck and collarbone, but could not appear to find it. Bulochnikov claims she informed the stage crew of the issue, but they did nothing to help.

I always always love seeing #Lambily members in the audience. Thank you for all your love and support. #LYM 😘❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 2, 2017

Bulochnikov added that, after the awkward performance, she asked an official to not air the show on the West Coast. This request was denied.

“I asked [the official] why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense.” she told Billboard.

“It’s not artist-friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s Eve gift to them.”

After the disastrous performance, Carey tweeted a GIF of herself writing: “S— happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”