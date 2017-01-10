Mariah Carey Steps Out with Bryan Tanaka in Wake of New Year’s Eve Controversy

She may be on a break from “media moments” in the wake of her controversial New Year’s Eve performance, but that didn’t stop Mariah Carey from turning up the glamour when she stepped out at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

The “Heartbreaker” singer rocked a floor-length black gown with peek-a-boo cleavage cutouts — and a leather biker jacket draped on her shoulders. Her hair pulled in a side ponytail, she accessorized the look with platform high-heels, diamond jewels, and oversized sunglasses.

Later, she slipped into something far more comfortable — jeans, a white top and matching boots — as she stepped out for dinner with 33-year-old rumored beau Bryan Tanaka.

The two were spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Malibu — Tanaka wearing a blue pullover hoodie, red jeans, and patterned high-tops.

It’s been a tense few days for Carey. Sound problems plagued the star’s New Year’s Eve performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — leaving her feeling “foiled” and “humiliated.”

Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was also vandalized over the weekend — with a prankster adding a question mark at the end of her name.

In a nearly two-minute audio recording posted to her Twitter page Sunday morning, the Glitter actress recounted the incident in her own words.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey said. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

The singer explained that dealing with conditions such as a crowd of thousands making noise and the cold temperatures made it “not practical” for a live performance. She said the situation was made worse by faulty ear pieces.

“Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me,” she said. “Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

Carey continued, “I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media, although I am going to fulfill my profession obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

In the days following the performance, Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions have exchanged barbs after the singer’s manager asserted the show sabotaged the performance and “set [her] up to fail.” The production company fired back, writing in a statement to PEOPLE: “To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd … In very rare instances, there are, of course, technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”