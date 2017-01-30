Mariah Carey Shares Preview of New Song ‘I Don’t’ Inspired by James Packer Breakup

Mimi has new music on the way!

Although Mariah Carey and James Packer called off their engagement in October, one good thing seems to have come out of their breakup: inspiration for a new single.

On Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World, the 46-year-old singer heads back into the studio to record a breakup ballad motivated by her split from the Australian billionaire.

“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” she explained on the E! docu-series. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Carey sings, “‘Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t.”

Carey also teased the song on Instagram, sharing a short graphic of the words “I Do” being crossed out by red lipstick and replaced with the words “I Don’t.”

‪#IDONT‬ A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Tune in to #MariahsWorld on @eentertainment tonight for a sneak peek of my new song I DON'T! World premiere 2.3.17 #IDont A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Although Carey’s split from Packer left her “very hurt,” according to sources, she has since embarked on a new romantic journey with 33-year-old choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

After being photographed together during downtime from Carey’s tour, relationship rumors into overdrive when they were spotted engaging in some intense beach PDA over Thanksgiving weekend. They frolicked in the waves at Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort in Hawaii when Carey wasn’t enjoying the holiday with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their two children, 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

It is believed that Packer was concerned about Carey’s closeness to Tanaka prior to the end of their engagement.

The full “I Don’t” song premieres on Feb. 3.