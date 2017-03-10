People

Music

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

By @ericrennerbrown

Posted on

This article originally appeared on EW.com.
Lionel Richie announced rescheduled dates Thursday for his All the Hits tour. The trek, which features special guest Mariah Carey, will now begin July 18 in Paso Robles, Calif., and conclude Sept. 5 in Seattle.

“Looking forward to getting back on stage to perform for you all!” the 67-year-old musician wrote in a statement.

Announced in December, the tour was originally slated to begin March 15 in Baltimore and conclude May 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But Carey underwent a knee procedure that forced her and Richie to postpone the dates. While not all of the original shows were able to be rescheduled — “We did our best,” Richie wrote — tickets for the rescheduled dates will be honored and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Head over to Richie’s site for the updated tour itinerary.