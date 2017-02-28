Mariah Carey Kisses Bryan Tanaka in Steamy Instagram Photo

Mariah Carey is no longer shying away from showing off her relationship with Bryan Tanaka.
On Tuesday, the diva posted a steamy photo of herself kissing Tanaka, who is her backup dancer.
“No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative … it gets the people going!” she captioned the photo, quoting Will Ferrell in Blades of Glory.
Tanaka, 33, and Carey, 46, have mostly played coy about their relationship status since they were spotted frolicking on a beach in Hawaii in December, shortly after her split from Australian billionaire James Packer in October.
They were later spotted holding hands onstage during a Christmas performance and also posed in a hot tub for an intimate Valentine’s Day photo.
Their blossoming relationship was also documented on her E! docu-series, Mariah’s World.
“I’m just going to be like, ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life,'” she told the Associated Press earlier this month. “Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”