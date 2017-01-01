Josh Groban Deletes Tweet Joking About Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance: ‘Not Out to Diss Artists’

Mariah Carey may have laughed at herself after her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, but apparently, Josh Groban can’t!

The 35-year-old singer removed a tweet he sent out in the early hours of Sunday morning, mocking the “Fantasy” singer as sound problems caused her to fumble her way through three painfully awkward performances on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs, an angel loses its wings,” Groban joked in the deleted tweet, while watching Carey drop the (figurative) ball live from New York City’s Times Square.

Groban knows a thing or two about singing live. He does so, eight shows a week at Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 – the Broadway show he stars in at the Imperial Theatre, just steps away from where Carey had her mishap.

But later, Groban explained why he had removed the comment. “Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended,” Groban wrote. “Not out to diss artists.”

Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists. — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 1, 2017

He may not have been out to diss artists, but other people on Twitter were.

As Carey’s live performance aired, it quickly became a viral hit – with fans making fun of the singer for the lip-syncing fail.

The pop diva’s in-ear monitors appeared to be at fault for the mishap, causing Carey not to hear the audio track playing for “Auld Lang Syne,” “Emotions” and “We Belong Together” — her three numbers.

“Well, Happy New Year! We can’t hear, but I’ll just get through the moment,” the visibly frustrated star said — pleading with the production crew to “put these monitors on, please.”

She tried her best at the choreography “just for laughs,” and invited the audience to sing along at times — reminding them “we’re missing some of this vocal, but it is what it is.”

“I want a holiday, too. Can I not have one?” she asked at one point. “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

As one of the songs ended, Carey looked completely defeated — sarcastically telling the crowd,”You just don’t get any better.”

But before the haters could get to her, Carey laughed off the New Year’s Eve nightmare, tweeting a GIF of herself afterwards and writing: “S— happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”