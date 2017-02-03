Mariah Carey Sets Her Wedding Dress Ablaze in Fiery New ‘I Don’t’ Music Video Inspired by Her Breakup

Well, that’s one way to get rid of a wedding dress.

Mariah Carey sets her gown ablaze in a fiery music video released on Friday for her new song, “I Don’t.”

The single – which was inspired by Carey’s split from Australian billionaire, James Packer – shows the star wearing a tight red dress as she dances around a fire pit before ultimately throwing a white tulle gown into the flames.

“‘Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad, you messed up all we had,” Carey sings in the breakup ballad, which also features rapper YG. “Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t.”

Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don't, coming out this Friday. 🎤🎶😄 MC + YG #IDONT A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

On last Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World, the singer headed back into the studio to record the track.

“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” she explained on the E! docu-series. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Carey’s split from Packer left her “very hurt,” but she has since reportedly embarked on a new romantic journey with 33-year-old dancer and choreographer, Bryan Tanaka.