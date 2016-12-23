Everybody, gather ’round. Santa Claus is throwing a block party on Santa Claus Lane, and Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is the master of ceremonies.

The 46-year-old singer has released a new video for her cover of “Here Comes Santa Claus” — off of her 2010 album Merry Christmas II You.

The video, posted to Carey’s Mariah’s World website on Thursday night, is a Christmas celebration like only Carey can throw.

Dressed in a red sequence dress with cutouts showing off her cleavage and sparkly jewlrey, Carey stands at the center of a white merry-go-round — though it stands still. Circling around her are a trio of shirtless male trumpeters (painted gold, ‘natch), a handful of drummers, and a dancing Santa Claus.

Carey’s 5½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe are also there, dressed as little elves. At a certain point, they stop to hug and smooch their mom — with Moroccan even smiling big at the camera.

So what inspired her newest Christmas video? According to Carey, it’s the first of three holiday gifts she’s giving to fans this week.

The second was posted Friday — though it’s far more subdued. It includes Carey dressed in a long glittery white dress, leaning against a white grand piano. She performs “Silent Night” — a cut off her 1994 album, Merry Christmas.

A gospel choir backs her as fake snow falls from the sky.

It shouldn’t be a surprise because when it comes to Christmas music, no one owns the genre as much as Carey.

The Grammy winner’s megahit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the most enduring modern Christmas “standard” of our time — still getting major airplay over 25 years after its release.

It annually tops the list of most-streamed holiday songs and is the most-downloaded holiday single ever, with 3.2 million downloads as of Dec. 3. And according to Tech Times, it’s also the 11th-highest selling single of all time and has earned more than $50 million for Carey and cowriter Walter Afanasieff.

“It’s a Christmas song, but it has no religious content,” Andrea Dresdale of ABC News Radio told Vogue of “All I Want”‘s eternal popularity in 2015. “In reality, it’s just a love song. Everybody understands longing, desire, love, or just missing somebody. It’s an upbeat song. So many Christmas songs are not. Many of them are ballads, some of them are depressing, but this one sounds like a party.”

“The fact that [Mariah] was able to write a song that broke through and became the modern Christmas classic proved what a talented songwriter she is,” Dresdale added. “It also allowed her to brand herself as the Queen of Christmas. She’s turned Christmas into a cottage industry. This song really was one of the greatest things that ever happened to Mariah Carey.”